Deaths for Feb. 23

Brennan, Valderon Jean, 84, Wasilla, Alaska, died Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Cook, Dennis, 61, Lacey, died Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Dinsmore, Florence Ann, 87, Olympia, died Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Foster, Eddy Melvin, 76, Olympia, died Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, at Olympia Transitional Care and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Johnson, Katherine B., 77, Lacey, died Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, at Panorama Convalescent & Rehabilitation Center, Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Oswald, Shelley E., 59, Olympia, died Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Parsons, Carol Ann, 78, Lacey, died Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at Roo-Lan Healthcare Center, Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Stidd, Eugene Harris, 86, Shelton, died Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, in Shelton. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.
Comments