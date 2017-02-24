Deaths for Feb. 24

Ayers, Robert Jeff, 89, Union, died Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, at Mason General Hospital, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Backous, Mary Elaine, 85, Lakewood, died Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, at Roo-Lan Healthcare Center, Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Brineman, T. Scott, 65, Yelm, died Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
McHugo, Dennis Joseph, 83, Olympia, died Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, at home. Neptune Society, Tacoma, 253-476-2532.
Sadlier, Gerald P., 88, Olympia, died Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Shattuck, David Nelson, 73, Olympia, died Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at Capital Medical Center, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Comments