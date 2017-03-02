Deaths for March 2

Blanton, Jeffrey William, 54, Olympia, died Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at Virginia Mason Medical Center, Seattle. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Bondsteel, Mildred May, 94, Olympia, died Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Bucknell, Nancy Jo, 71, Olympia, died Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, at University of Washington Medical Center, Seattle. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Gibney, Peter Thomas, 63, Olympia, died Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Lanning, Glenis Ellis, 91, Lacey, died Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at Panorama Convalescent & Rehabilitation Center, Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Link, Christine Rose, 55, Olympia, died Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, in Olympia. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.
Mikel, Gale D., 64, Lacey, died Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Nilssen, Bjarne, 73, Olympia, died Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Parker, Philip Horace, 94, Olympia, died Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Parsons, Gene H., 77, Lacey, died Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Rear, Guy Carlton, 84, Shelton, died Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, in Shelton. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.
Sparling, Virginia May, 82, Olympia, died Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Obituaries, XX
Comments