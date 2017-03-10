Deaths for March 10

Austill, Lindajoy, 68, Yelm, died Monday, March 6, 2017, at Rosemont Retirement and Assisted Living, Yelm. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065
Deckert, Clara M., 99, Olympia, died Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at Providence Mother Joseph Care Center, Olympia. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Herrick, Donald K., 79, Shelton, died Tuesday, March 7, 2017, in Shelton. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.
Johns, Wilbur D., 86, Olympia, died Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Puget Sound Healthcare Center, Olympia. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Kerrigan, Edward Paul, 77, Shelton, died Monday, March 6, 2017, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Petersen, William Edward, 82, Shelton, died Monday, March 6, 2017, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Rodriguez, Ellen Therese, 53, Olympia, died Thursday, March 2, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Simas, Murlie Marie, 90, Lacey, died Thursday, March 2, 2017, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Wood, Kathleen Ann, 79, Olympia, died Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Obituaries, XX
Comments