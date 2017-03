Deaths for March 11

0:48 Thieves steal tills from Don Juan's in West Olympia Pause

0:49 Anne Buck builds a wall in downtown Olympia

1:33 Comcast opens new west Olympia customer center

2:14 Cops tell driver it’s against the law to record police. No it’s not

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys

0:43 Reinventing Foster Care rally seeks a better system for kids, parents and advocates

1:02 400-year-old historic oak tree receives emergency repairs

1:04 What it looks like when political negotiations fail in Olympia

3:13 Gov. Jay Inslee responds to Trump's new executive order on immigration