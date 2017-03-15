Deaths for March 15

Caley, Gary Lee, 64, Rochester, died Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Elston, Donald James, 57, Yelm, died Monday, March 13, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Heinrich, Robert Aloysius, 96, Yelm, died Wednesday, March 8, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Herndon, Jerry E., 92, Olympia, died Sunday, March 12, 2017, in Tumwater. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Keith, Brandi Lee, 39, Olympia, died Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, at Nisqually Valley Care Center, McKenna. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Kozar, John W., 69, Olympia, died Friday, March 10, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Kunkel, Gary Dean, 72, Shelton, died Saturday, March 11, 2017, at Capital Medical Center, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Mace, Elsie Marie, 68, Shelton, died Monday, March 13, 2017, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Riley, Francis Barley, Jr., 71, Lacey, died Sunday, March 12, 2017. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Steben, DuAnne Katherine, 79, Lynnwood, died Sunday, March 12, 2017, at ManorCare of Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Weld, Roger Dean, 78, Olympia, died Saturday, March 11, 2017, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Wells, Julie Cheryl, 65, Tenino, died Saturday, March 4, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Wright, Peter William, 89, Tumwater, died Saturday, March 11, 2017, at The Hampton Alzheimer’s Special Care Center. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
