Deaths for March 22

Bigelow, Thomas Carroll, 72, Olympia, died Sunday, March 19, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Briner, Herman Lee, 77, McCleary, died Sunday, March 19, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Chavis, Patsy Ann, 66, Shelton, died Friday, March 17, 2017, in Tumwater. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Giles, Evelyn May, 92, Lacey, died Sunday, March 19, 2017, at Panorama Rehabilitation & Convalescent Center, Lacey. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Gray, Martha Joyce, 57, Olympia, died Thursday, March 16, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Hacault, Felix Georges, 93, Lacey, died Thursday, March 16, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Kraft, Thomas Frederick, 60, Tahuya, died Thursday, March 16, 2017, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Littlefield, Bonnie, 84, Shelton, died Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at Beehive Retirement Facility, McCleary. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Mallea, Berniece Allene, 76, Shelton, died Monday, March 13, 2017, in Shelton. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.
Petersen, Jerrilee K., 88, Olympia, died Friday, March 17, 2017, in Olympia. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Pimentel, Gabriela, 47, Shelton, died Wednesday, March 15, 2017, at Capital Medical Center, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Rogers, Donna, 71, Shelton, died Friday, March 17, 2017, in Shelton. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.
Wilson, Lula Jean, 66, Tumwater, died Wednesday, March 15, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
