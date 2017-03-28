Death Notices

March 28, 2017 1:21 AM

Deaths for March 28

Amina, Ulafuiono Alohalani, 35, Olympia, died Saturday, March 18, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Andrews, Dottie Mae, 89, Vancouver, died Thursday, March 23, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Berlin, Helen L., 86, Shelton, died Monday, March 20, 2017, at Tacoma General Hospital. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Godfrin, Muriel A., 81, Lacey, died Thursday, March 23, 2017, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Kadoun, Ruth Marie, 84, Shelton, died Saturday, March 18, 2017, at Alpine Way Senior Living, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Lang, Bernie R., 80, Shelton, died Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at Mason General Hospital, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Nelson, Larry P., 86, Shelton, died Monday, March 13, 2017, at Alpine Way Senior Living, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Valentine-McCracken, Brenda June, 48, Tenino, died Thursday, March 23, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

