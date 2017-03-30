Death Notices

March 30, 2017 1:06 AM

Deaths for March 30

Anderson, Gerald Marshal, 80, Tacoma, died Sunday, March 26, 2017, at Avamene at Pacific Ridge. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.

Armstrong, Sharon Lynn, 58, Shelton, died Tuesday, March 28, 2017. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.

Dobyns, James Robert, 69, Olympia, died Friday, March 17, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.

Leaf, Delrene, 74, Olympia, died Tuesday, March 28, 2017, at ManorCare of Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Leaphart, Marvin Hilton, 77, Renton, died Saturday, March 25, 2017, at Valley Medical Center, Renton. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

McEnroe, Carolyn R., 91, Tumwater, died Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Walton, Danny, 64, Lakewood, died Saturday, March 25, 2017. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.

Will, Margaret E., 92, Tumwater, died Saturday, March 25, 2017, at The Hampton Alzheimer’s Care Center. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.

Obituaries, XX

Related content

Death Notices

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

'Dreamer' freed in Tacoma after 46 days in detention center

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos