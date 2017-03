Deaths for March 31

0:50 When is it OK to drive after drinking? Impaired judgment makes it hard to tell Pause

2:37 Readers Theater Unlimited presents: The Christmas Truce

3:39 What is autism?

1:08 Meet Julia, the newest Muppet on Sesame Street and a resource for autism awareness

5:54 2016 Realtor of the Year looks at the current and future housing markets

1:41 Local couple robbed of $22,000 during Craigslist deal gone bad

1:28 The meet cute of Mindy Kaling and Cory Booker is only the beginning

1:14 Local students stage education funding support rally in Olympia

0:23 Lacey couple catches package thief on video