Deaths for April 12

Allen, Jeri, 72, Aberdeen, died Friday, April 7, 2017, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Gill, Mildred Jeanne, 87, Shelton, died Saturday, April 8, 2017, at Shelton Health & Rehabilitation Center. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Geissler, Ernest, 89, Olympia, died Saturday, April 8, 2017, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Grimmer, Dina Ann, 45, Olympia, died Wednesday, April 5, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Keonitzer, Paul Junior, 88, Chehalis, died Wednesday, April 5, 2017, at home. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Kratzer, Myrtle Louise, 92, Lacey, died Friday, April 7, 2017, at ManorCare of Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
LaFleur, Lealanee, 69, Yelm, died Thursday, April 6, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
McNeese, Vickie, 64, Olympia, died Sunday, April 9, 2017, at The Hampton Alzheimer’s Special Care Center, Tumwater. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Reale, Paul, 96, Lacey, died Tuesday, April 4, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Roberts, Duane G., 84, Olympia, died Tuesday, April 4, 2017, at Puget Sound Healthcare Center, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Wilder, Thomas Howard, 66, Olympia, died Saturday, April 8, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Obituaries, XX
Comments