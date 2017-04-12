Deaths for April 13

Feeney, Evelyn Barbara, 88, Olympia, died Sunday, April 9, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Huse, Harold W., 88, Aberdeen, died Monday, April 10, 2017, at Grays Harbor Health & Rehabilitation, Aberdeen. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Morris, Edgar Allen, 76, Yelm, died Monday, April 10, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Soicher, Judith, 77, Lacey, died Monday, April 10, 2017, at Bonaventure of Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
