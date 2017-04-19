Death Notices

April 19, 2017 4:02 AM

Deaths for April 19

Aasen, Pamela Grace, 69, Olympia, died Monday, April 17, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Bernhardt, Lorene S., 87, Olympia, died Sunday, April 9, 2017, at home. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.

Champion, Cheryl D. (Mitchell), 58, Olympia, died Sunday, April 2, 2017, at Puget Sound Healthcare, Olympia. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.

Craig, Peter Harold, 58, Chehalis, died Sunday, April 16, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Evans, Denise Ann, 56, Lacey, died Friday, April 14, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.

Evans, Jackie, 72, Tenino, died Sunday, April 16, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Finlay, Bryson Jo Mclean, 23, Pullman, died Wednesday, April 12, 2017, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Hurst, Gayle B., 92, Shelton, died Wednesday, April 12, 2017, at Northcliff Adult Family Home, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Kreger, Carolyn, 65, Centralia, died Tuesday, April 11, 2017, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Langenberg, Jim, 66, Olympia, died Saturday, April 15, 2017, at home. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.

Pugsley, James, 67, Rainier, died Friday, April 14, 2017, in Rainier. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.

Rockett, Roberta Rockett , 64, Lacey, died Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Whispering Pine Adult Family Home, Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Rooney, James Arthur, 75, Lacey, died Sunday, April 16, 2017, at Providence Mother Joseph Care Center, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Vasquez, Katherine Trujillo, 82, Lacey, died Monday, April 10, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Obituaries, XX

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Olympia schools earn state awards

Olympia schools earn state awards 2:24

Olympia schools earn state awards
Miss Moffett's founder appointed to Lacey City Council 1:02

Miss Moffett's founder appointed to Lacey City Council
Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words' 0:32

Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words'

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos