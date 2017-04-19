Deaths for April 19

Aasen, Pamela Grace, 69, Olympia, died Monday, April 17, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Bernhardt, Lorene S., 87, Olympia, died Sunday, April 9, 2017, at home. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Champion, Cheryl D. (Mitchell), 58, Olympia, died Sunday, April 2, 2017, at Puget Sound Healthcare, Olympia. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Craig, Peter Harold, 58, Chehalis, died Sunday, April 16, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Evans, Denise Ann, 56, Lacey, died Friday, April 14, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Evans, Jackie, 72, Tenino, died Sunday, April 16, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Finlay, Bryson Jo Mclean, 23, Pullman, died Wednesday, April 12, 2017, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Hurst, Gayle B., 92, Shelton, died Wednesday, April 12, 2017, at Northcliff Adult Family Home, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Kreger, Carolyn, 65, Centralia, died Tuesday, April 11, 2017, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Langenberg, Jim, 66, Olympia, died Saturday, April 15, 2017, at home. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Pugsley, James, 67, Rainier, died Friday, April 14, 2017, in Rainier. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.
Rockett, Roberta Rockett , 64, Lacey, died Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Whispering Pine Adult Family Home, Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Rooney, James Arthur, 75, Lacey, died Sunday, April 16, 2017, at Providence Mother Joseph Care Center, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Vasquez, Katherine Trujillo, 82, Lacey, died Monday, April 10, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Obituaries, XX
Comments