Deaths for April 26

Allen, Fred Telbert, 88, Lacey, died Sunday, April 23, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Burnham, Alfred Ingle, 94, Yelm, died Saturday, April 22, 2017, at home. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Goldsby, Alven R., 84, Olympia, died Friday, April 21, 2017, at Ravancho Adult Family Home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Gordon, Cheryl, 64, Shelton, died Sunday, April 16, 2017, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Middaugh, Ronald Dewayne, 76, Hoodsport, died Sunday, April 23, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Miller, Lucinda, 77, Skokomish Nation, died Saturday, April 22, 2017, in Shelton. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.
Pearson, Shirley Eloise, 90, Shelton, died Thursday, April 20, 2017, at Mason General Hospital, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Rosengreen, Donald, Jr., 65, Lacey, died Monday, April 24, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Schaeffer, Mary M., 69, Shelton, died Saturday, April 22, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Vinyard, Robert Earl, 86, Lacey, died Friday, April 21, 2017, at ManorCare of Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Wilson, Bonnie Lee, 85, Shelton, died Thursday, April 20, 2017, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Obituaries, XX
Comments