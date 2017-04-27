Deaths for April 27

Armstrong, Gail Frances, 63, Lacey, died Thursday, April 20, 2017, at Roo-Lan Healthcare Center, Lacey. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Burch, Marsha Hubbard, 69, Utica, N.Y., died Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Olympia. Neptune Society, Tacoma, 253-476-2495.
Gossage, Laurabelle Beulah, 93, Grapeview, died Saturday, April 22, 2017, at Puget Sound Healthcare Center, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Kelly, Henry, 86, Rainier, died Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Lindner, Marvin Herbert, 82, Olympia, died Thursday, April 20, 2017, at Roo-Lan Healthcare Center, Lacey. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Masaniai, Kathleen Marie, 67, Shelton, died Monday, April 17, 2017, at Capital Medical Center, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Pearson, Shirley Eloise, 90, Shelton, died Thursday, April 20, 2017, at Mason General Hospital, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Reed, Diane Lea, 70, Shelton, died Thursday, April 20, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Reeder, Aryl David, 62, Tumwater, died Monday, April 24, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Ritter, Sundus Sengul, 82, Olympia, died Monday, April 17, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Scarborough, Francis Lee, 67, Lakewood, died Wednesday, April 19, 2017, at VA Puget Sound Health Care System, Seattle. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803
Street, Wildon A., 92, Kirkland, died Thursday, April 20, 2017, at VA Puget Sound Health Care System, Seattle. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803
Uffelman, Rosalie Ann, 71, Montesano, died Thursday, April 20, 2017, at Capital Medical Center, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
