Deaths for May 3

Aprahamian, Manuel, 90, Rainier, died Saturday, April 29, 2017, at home. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.
Bergman, Gregory Alan, 53, Lacey, died Wednesday, April 26, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Fleming, Lance Richmond, 50, Shelton, died Wednesday, April 26, 2017, at Shelton Health & Rehabilitation. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Floth, Alice Mae, 94, Lacey, died Wednesday, April 26, 2017, at Prestige Rehabilitation Center, Centralia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Gordon, Jack, 76, Aberdeen, died Friday, April 28, 2017, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Graham, Sally Jolien, 75, Shelton, died Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Mason General Hospital, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Hua, Khoa, 76, Olympia, died Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in El Cerrito, California. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Karney, James Patrick, 62, Shelton, died Friday, April 28, 2017, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Langstraat, Kenneth Nick, 77, Shelton, died Thursday, April 27, 2017, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Okonek, Barbara Marie, 89, Shelton, died Wednesday, April 26, 2017, at Mason General Hospital, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Rogers, John Earl, 78, Shelton, died Monday, April 24, 2017, at Fir Lane Health & Rehabilitation Center, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
