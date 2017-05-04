Deaths for May 4

Adams, Roy James, 80, Olympia, died Saturday, April 29, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Brownell, Paul, 57, Lacey, died Thursday, April 27, 2017, at Providence Mother Joseph Care Center, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000
Canaday, Richard L., 73, Lacey, died Friday, April 28, 2017, at ManorCare of Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Deach, James Finely, Sr., 63, Centralia, died Wednesday, April 26, 2017, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Earl, James Warren, 61, Shelton, died Friday, April 28, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Halterman, Edith Aline, 87, Olympia, died Tuesday, May 2, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Holt, Darrell, 81, Olympia, died Monday, May 1, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Huddleston, John David, 63, Olympia, died Friday, April 28, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
McDuffie, Elsie Lillian, 92, Albany, Oregon, died May 1, 2017. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel, Sweet Home, Oregon, 541-367-2891.
Stautz, Arno David, 84, Olympia, died Saturday, April 29, 2017, in Corvallis, Oregon. McHenry Funeral Home, Corvallis, Oregon, 541-757-8141.
