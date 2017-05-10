Deaths for May 10

Blomgren, Ramona D., 62, Shelton, died Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at Capital Medical Center, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Boos, Patricia J., 87, Olympia, died Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Brown, Darvin Duane, 72, Shelton, died Saturday, May 6, 2017, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Brown, Joseph C., Jr., 69, Matlock, died Sunday, May 7, 2017, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Cheney, LaDonna J., 94, Shelton, died Monday, May 8, 2017, at Maple Glen Assisted Living, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Cottet, Steven, 66, Centralia, died Saturday, May 6, 2017, at Prestige Post-Acute Care and Rehabilitation, Centralia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Echols, James Midd, 79, Shelton, died Sunday, May 7, 2017, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Farley, Elma Mae, 91, Shelton, died Sunday, May 7, 2017, at North Cliff Adult Family Home, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Gordon, Donald H., 65, Shelton, died Wednesday, April 26, 2017, at Mason General Hospital, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Karvonen, Yoko, 62, Olympia, died Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
McCoy, Barney Lee, 37, Olympia, died Saturday, May 6, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Metzger, Judd, 88, Silverdale, died Saturday, May 6, 2017, on Bainbridge Island. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Pearson, Savannah Hope, 20, Shelton, died Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Rowley, Brian K., 55, Shelton, died Saturday, May 6, 2017, at Harrison Medical Center, Bremerton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Tweed, Raymond LeRoy, 62, Hoquiam, died Sunday, May 7, 2017, at Grays Harbor Community Hospital, Aberdeen. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Whipple, Richard Ryland, 64, Lacey, died Saturday, May 6, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Wynia, Merlyn Gene, 79, Tumwater, died Saturday, May 6, 2017, at Capital Medical Center, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
