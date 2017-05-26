Death Notices

May 26, 2017 1:01 AM

Deaths for May 26

Boren, William L., 86, Lacey, died Tuesday, May 23, 2017, at ManorCare of Lacey. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.

Cylwik, Jean, 81, Hoodsport, died Thursday, May 25, 2017, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Dout, Rosie A., 89, Yelm, died Monday, May 22, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Grimm, John D., 78, Tumwater, died Monday, May 22, 2017, at Puget Sound Healthcare Center, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Haase, Barbara Ann, 77, Olympia, died Saturday, May 20, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.

Lucas, Ruth Elaine, 90, Yelm, died Friday, May 19, 2017, at ManorCare of Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Miller, Helen Kay K., 84, Tumwater, died Tuesday, May 23, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Pearsall, Richard Allen, 66, Packwood, formerly of Rainier, died Wednesday, May 3, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Brown Mortuary Service, Morton, 360-748-4496.

Robertson, Charles Sears, 69, Shelton, died Wednesday, May 24, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Roe, Derek Thomas, 42, University Place, died Tuesday, May 23, 2017, at Franciscan Hospice House, University Place. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Scheuer, Lonnie, 77, Aberdeen, died Wednesday, May 24, 2017, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Shotsman, Orval Wayne, 80, Yelm, died Monday, May 22, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Wells, Geraldine, 93, Olympia, died Wednesday, May 24, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

White, Paulene Ann, 83, Olympia, died Tuesday, May 23, 2017, at Puget Sound Healthcare Center, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Williams, Peggy Ann, 61, Lacey, died Sunday, May 21, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Obituaries, XX

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Black Hills' Kyler Nygren talks 2A long jump win, hopes for team title

Black Hills' Kyler Nygren talks 2A long jump win, hopes for team title 1:30

Black Hills' Kyler Nygren talks 2A long jump win, hopes for team title
Tips on how to land your next job 2:46

Tips on how to land your next job
All are winners at the 2017 Day of Champions track & field event 1:23

All are winners at the 2017 Day of Champions track & field event

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos