Deaths for May 26

Boren, William L., 86, Lacey, died Tuesday, May 23, 2017, at ManorCare of Lacey. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Cylwik, Jean, 81, Hoodsport, died Thursday, May 25, 2017, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Dout, Rosie A., 89, Yelm, died Monday, May 22, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Grimm, John D., 78, Tumwater, died Monday, May 22, 2017, at Puget Sound Healthcare Center, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Haase, Barbara Ann, 77, Olympia, died Saturday, May 20, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Lucas, Ruth Elaine, 90, Yelm, died Friday, May 19, 2017, at ManorCare of Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Miller, Helen Kay K., 84, Tumwater, died Tuesday, May 23, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Pearsall, Richard Allen, 66, Packwood, formerly of Rainier, died Wednesday, May 3, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Brown Mortuary Service, Morton, 360-748-4496.
Robertson, Charles Sears, 69, Shelton, died Wednesday, May 24, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Roe, Derek Thomas, 42, University Place, died Tuesday, May 23, 2017, at Franciscan Hospice House, University Place. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Scheuer, Lonnie, 77, Aberdeen, died Wednesday, May 24, 2017, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Shotsman, Orval Wayne, 80, Yelm, died Monday, May 22, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Wells, Geraldine, 93, Olympia, died Wednesday, May 24, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
White, Paulene Ann, 83, Olympia, died Tuesday, May 23, 2017, at Puget Sound Healthcare Center, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Williams, Peggy Ann, 61, Lacey, died Sunday, May 21, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Obituaries
