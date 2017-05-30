Deaths for May 31

Bryson, Frederick Vinton, 92, Lacey, died Sunday, May 28, 2017. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Carlson, Joyce Mavis, 83, Yelm, died Friday, May 26, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Edwards, Naomi, 90, Olympia, died Monday, May 29, 2017, at Roo-Lan Healthcare Center, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Hall, Russell, 79, Westport, died Monday, May 29, 2017, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Jacobson, John H., 87, Tumwater, died Friday, May 26, 2017, at Hampton Alzheimer’s Special Care Center, Tumwater. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Lynch, Rayward, 73, Ocean Shores, died Sunday, May 28, 2017, at Grays Harbor Community Hospital, Aberdeen. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Montaney, Marjorie, 84, Shelton, died Saturday, May 27, 2017, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Myers, Gertrude K., 90, Yelm, died Sunday, May 28, 2017, at Easthaven Villa, Yelm. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Nickovich, Helen R., 88, Lacey, died Sunday, May 28, 2017, at home. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Pritchard, Lavada D., 83, Shelton, died Thursday, May 25, 2017, at home. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Rogers, Douglas G., 66, Tumwater, died Sunday, May 28, 2017, at home. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Tanasse, Mary J., 88, Lacey, died Thursday, May 25, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Virgadamo, Michael Joseph, 86, East Lyme, Connecticut, died Sunday, May 28, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Wallace, Robert Gene, 77, Olympia, died Saturday, May 27, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Willy, Karen, 62, Shelton, died Monday, May 29, 2017, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Obituaries, XX
Comments