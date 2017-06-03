Deaths for June 3

Hallford, Gertraud Wilma, 68, Olympia, died Wednesday, May 31, 2017, at Madigan Army Medical Center on Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Harrah, Ruth Marie, 73, Shelton, died Sunday, May 28, 2017, at Denver Hospital in Colorado. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Hurd, Darla Dee, 50, Olympia, died Tuesday, May 30, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Tiller, Roger Lee, 51, Yelm, died Wednesday, May 24, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Uuereb, Richard Michael, 84, Lacey, died Tuesday, May 30, 2017, at Joshua House, Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Wiggerhaus, Geraldine Lora, 92, Lacey, died Wednesday, May 31, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Obituaries, XX
Comments