Death Notices

June 03, 2017 4:26 AM

Deaths for June 3

Hallford, Gertraud Wilma, 68, Olympia, died Wednesday, May 31, 2017, at Madigan Army Medical Center on Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Harrah, Ruth Marie, 73, Shelton, died Sunday, May 28, 2017, at Denver Hospital in Colorado. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Hurd, Darla Dee, 50, Olympia, died Tuesday, May 30, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Tiller, Roger Lee, 51, Yelm, died Wednesday, May 24, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Uuereb, Richard Michael, 84, Lacey, died Tuesday, May 30, 2017, at Joshua House, Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Wiggerhaus, Geraldine Lora, 92, Lacey, died Wednesday, May 31, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Obituaries, XX

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

TNT's Gregg Bell, John McGrath on Seahawks' locker-room-rift story, Earl Thomas, more

TNT's Gregg Bell, John McGrath on Seahawks' locker-room-rift story, Earl Thomas, more 5:37

TNT's Gregg Bell, John McGrath on Seahawks' locker-room-rift story, Earl Thomas, more
Offensive lineman Luke Joeckel talks after first week of Seahawks OTAs 4:09

Offensive lineman Luke Joeckel talks after first week of Seahawks OTAs
Pete Carroll on Colin Kaepernick: 'He's a starter in this league. And we have a starter' 1:58

Pete Carroll on Colin Kaepernick: 'He's a starter in this league. And we have a starter'

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos