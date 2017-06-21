Death Notices

June 21, 2017

Deaths for June 21

Devillar, Laura Boucher, 55, Olympia, died Monday, June 19, 2017, at Providence Mother Joseph Care Center, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.

Durham, Wilson, 68, Shelton, died Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Guier, Joyce Marlene, 72, Olympia, died Friday, June 16, 2017, at Puget Sound Healthcare Center, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Myers, Benjamin, 68, Shelton, died Saturday, June 17, 2017, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Olson, Sidney Albert, 75, Olympia, died Sunday, June 18, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Osterberg, Drenadene, 103, Shelton, died Saturday, June 17, 2017, at Alpine Way Continuing Care Community, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Randall, David, 68, Shelton, died Saturday, June 17, 2017, at Shelton Health and Rehabilitation Center. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Raymond, Patricia J., 78, Lacey, died Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Olympia. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.

Rossiter, Charles Eric, 93, Olympia, died Sunday, June 18, 2017, at The Hampton, Tumwater. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

