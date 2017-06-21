Deaths for June 21

Devillar, Laura Boucher, 55, Olympia, died Monday, June 19, 2017, at Providence Mother Joseph Care Center, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Durham, Wilson, 68, Shelton, died Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Guier, Joyce Marlene, 72, Olympia, died Friday, June 16, 2017, at Puget Sound Healthcare Center, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Myers, Benjamin, 68, Shelton, died Saturday, June 17, 2017, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Olson, Sidney Albert, 75, Olympia, died Sunday, June 18, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Osterberg, Drenadene, 103, Shelton, died Saturday, June 17, 2017, at Alpine Way Continuing Care Community, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Randall, David, 68, Shelton, died Saturday, June 17, 2017, at Shelton Health and Rehabilitation Center. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Raymond, Patricia J., 78, Lacey, died Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Olympia. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.
Rossiter, Charles Eric, 93, Olympia, died Sunday, June 18, 2017, at The Hampton, Tumwater. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Obituaries, XX
Comments