Death Notices

Deaths for Oct. 22

October 22, 2017 1:57 AM

Bunch, Clyde J., 58, Rochester, died Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, at Providence Centralia Hospital. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Cooper, Averil May, 91, Olympia, died Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, at Olympics West, Tumwater. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Nelson, Robert Lee, 81, Puyallup, died Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Stover, Shizuko, 87, Olympia, died Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Walker, Pamela Jean, 66, Lilliwaup, died Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, at Capital Medical Center, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Wilcox, Keith David, 46, Olympia, died Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Woolweaver, Geraldine Ann, 83, Lacey, died Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, at Roo-Lan Healthcare Center, Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Obituaries

