Deaths for Oct. 29

Fisher, George Emory, 76, Hoodsport, died Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Pearson, Betty Jo, 84, Lacey, died Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, at Bonaventure of Lacey. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Proctor, Donald Ray, 74, Allyn, died Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Somers, Janna, 56, Lacey, died Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Vermilloin, Gerald Joseph, 86, Union, died Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Obituaries, XX
Comments