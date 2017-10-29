Deaths for Oct. 29

Olympia woman's whistling wish comes true

Thurston County officials helped make a “bucket list” wish come true for Anne Butigan, who is battling an aggressive form of cancer that attacks soft tissue and is incurable. The Olympia native pulled the 5 p.m. steam whistle at the Fish Brewing Company on Friday. She grew up hearing the historic whistle, which used to mark the end of the work day at the Olympia Brewing Co.