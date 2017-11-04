Death Notices

Deaths for Nov. 4

Staff report

November 04, 2017 5:00 AM

Beavin, Michael Bruce Alexander, 43, Olympia, died Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Fortunato, Ingrid M., 69, Olympia, died Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at ManorCare of Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Garlick, Ricky Allen, 50, Allyn, died Nov. 1, 2017, at Harrison Medical Center, Bremerton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Stover, Shizuko, 87, Olympia, died Oct. 18, 2017, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

VanBrunt, George Frederick, 66, Lacey, died Nov. 2, 2017, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.

