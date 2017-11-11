Deaths for Nov. 11

Cochran, Frederick Edward, 80, Shelton, died Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, at Shelton Health and Rehabilitation Center, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
DePalmo, Anthony Victor, 21, Shelton, died Monday, Nov. 6, in McCleary. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Leeder, Gerald Herman, 80, Shelton, died Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, at Shelton Health and Rehabilitation Center, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Longborg, Earl Etler, 89, Elma, died Thursday, Nov. 9, at Roo-Lan Healthcare Center, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Comments