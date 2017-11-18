Deaths for Nov. 18

Anderson, Bonnie June, 93, Shelton, died Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, at home. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.
Baskin, Deborah Minette, 67, Shelton, died Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, at Shelton Health & Rehabilitation. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Bowden, Susan Lynne, 69, Olympia, died Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Brown, Thomas Burl, 90, Shelton, died Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Briggs, Marie Dorothy, 101, Lacey, died Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, at Mini Oaks Adult Family Home, Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Fong, Norman Hin Ngor, 79, Lacey, died Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, at Bonaventure of Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Hogarty, Israel Sean, 32, Rainier, died Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, at home. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Wright, Duane H., 81, Shelton, died Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, at Alpine Way Continuing Care Community, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
