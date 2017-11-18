Death Notices

Deaths for Nov. 18

November 18, 2017 03:30 AM

Anderson, Bonnie June, 93, Shelton, died Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, at home. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.

Baskin, Deborah Minette, 67, Shelton, died Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, at Shelton Health & Rehabilitation. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Bowden, Susan Lynne, 69, Olympia, died Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Brown, Thomas Burl, 90, Shelton, died Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Briggs, Marie Dorothy, 101, Lacey, died Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, at Mini Oaks Adult Family Home, Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Fong, Norman Hin Ngor, 79, Lacey, died Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, at Bonaventure of Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Hogarty, Israel Sean, 32, Rainier, died Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, at home. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.

Wright, Duane H., 81, Shelton, died Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, at Alpine Way Continuing Care Community, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

