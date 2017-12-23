Death Notices

Deaths for Dec. 23

December 23, 2017 06:00 AM

Anderson, Stephen George, 69, Shelton, died Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803

Cunning, Barbara Ann, 56, Westport, died Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Farnsworth, Toni Lee, 50, Olympia, died Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Gossin, Sydney E., 73, Shelton, died Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Grafton, Russell E., 93, Yelm, died Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, at Roo-Lan Healthcare Center, Lacey. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.

Sandelius, Matthew Alexander, 55, Roy, died Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, at St. Clare Hospital, Lakewood. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

