Deaths for Feb. 18

Brooks, Patricia Ruth, 79, Shelton, died Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Carlson, Carol Ann, 80, Olympia, died Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Higginbotham, Deborah Lynn, 64, Olympia, died Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Suko, Randall Lee, 67, Olympia, died Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Zimbrick, Judith Ann, 74, Olympia, died Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
