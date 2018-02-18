Death Notices

Deaths for Feb. 18

February 18, 2018 12:06 AM

Brooks, Patricia Ruth, 79, Shelton, died Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Carlson, Carol Ann, 80, Olympia, died Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Higginbotham, Deborah Lynn, 64, Olympia, died Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Suko, Randall Lee, 67, Olympia, died Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Zimbrick, Judith Ann, 74, Olympia, died Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Obituaries, XX

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Mat Classic XXX: Yelm's Dubose wins 115-pound titles Tornados repeat as team champions.

View More Video