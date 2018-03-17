Death Notices

Deaths for March 17

March 17, 2018 02:06 AM

Barthule, Michelle Marie, 62, Olympia, died Monday, March 12, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Jernigan, Dana Leneye, 47, Elma, died Monday, March 12, 2018, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

McCormick, John Hugh, 84, Lacey, died Monday, March 12, 2018, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.

Welch, Deborah M., 66, Rochester, died Thursday, March 15, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

