Deaths for March 24

Albert, Lois E., 92, Lacey, died Thursday, March 15, 2018, at ManorCare of Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Barnett, Jacke E., 87, Olympia, died Thursday, March 22, 2018, at home. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Block, Sheridan Terry, 84, Shelton, died Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, at Harborview Medical Center, Seattle. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Hunsinger, Carolyn, 75, Rainier, died Wednesday, March 21, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
LaLimo, Kiona A., 74, Lacey, died Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Sorensen, Gaynelle Louise, 90, Olympia, died Thursday, March 22, 2018, at Puget Sound Health Care Center, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Stewart, Steven Dale, 64, Ocean Shores, died Saturday, March 17, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. American Memorial Funeral Directors, Tacoma, 800-248-1745.
