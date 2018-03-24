Death Notices

Deaths for March 24

March 24, 2018 03:56 AM

Albert, Lois E., 92, Lacey, died Thursday, March 15, 2018, at ManorCare of Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Barnett, Jacke E., 87, Olympia, died Thursday, March 22, 2018, at home. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.

Block, Sheridan Terry, 84, Shelton, died Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, at Harborview Medical Center, Seattle. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Hunsinger, Carolyn, 75, Rainier, died Wednesday, March 21, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

LaLimo, Kiona A., 74, Lacey, died Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Sorensen, Gaynelle Louise, 90, Olympia, died Thursday, March 22, 2018, at Puget Sound Health Care Center, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Stewart, Steven Dale, 64, Ocean Shores, died Saturday, March 17, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. American Memorial Funeral Directors, Tacoma, 800-248-1745.

