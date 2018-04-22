Deaths for April 22

Chambers, Allen Clinton, 63, Belfair, died Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at St. Joseph Medical Center, Tacoma. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Harris, Diane Marie, 74, Lacey, died Monday, April 16, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Rogers, Herbert Leroy, 81, Tenino, died Sunday, April 1, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Taylor, Randall Ross, 60, Lacey, died Thursday, April 19, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Wilcox, Kenneth M., 88, Lacey, died Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
