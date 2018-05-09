Deaths for May 9

Gristine, Anne Marie, 77, Yelm, died Monday, May 7, 2018, at Panorama City Convalescent and Rehabilitation Center, Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Johnson, Marylou D., 79, Olympia, died Monday, May 7, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
McClure, June Vincent, 95, Lacey, died Monday, May 7, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Peterson, William J., 59, Shelton, died Friday, April 20, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Russell, Robert Ray, 92, Lacey, died Wednesday, April 11, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Steffen, Judith Marie, 70, Olympia, died Monday, May 7, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Stein, Michael Eugene, Jr., 62, Tenino, died Saturday, May 5, 2018, at University of Washington Medical Center, Seattle. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
