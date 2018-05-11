Deaths for May 11

Butter, Stephen, 75, Olympia, died Wednesday, May 9, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Duckworth, Wendy Sue, 51, Aberdeen, died Sunday, May 6, 2018, at University of Washington Medical Center, Seattle. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Ellwein, Terry E., 61, Tumwater, died Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Garrett, Shannon Lee, 70, Olympia, died Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
LeClerc, Margaret, 96, Lacey, died Sunday, May 6, 2018, at Bonaventure of Lacey Senior Living, Lacey. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
McGourin, William C., 74, Lacey, died Wednesday, May 9, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Milks, Marion E., 100, Olympia, died Wednesday, May 9, 2018, in Olympia. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.
Miller, Arthur Phillip, 79, Shelton, died Monday, May 7, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.
Triplett, Geralline Denise, 59, Shelton, died Monday, May 7, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Wecker, Ruth Anne, 63, Lacey, died Wednesday, May 9, 2018, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
