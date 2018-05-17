Deaths for May 17

Bolding, Aurora McKenzie, 93, Olympia, died Tuesday, May 15, 2018, at The Firs Retirement Community, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Coulter, Donald A., 67, Olympia, died Thursday, May 10, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, 360-357-7743.
Creigh, Roderic Hephner, 50, Shelton, died Tuesday, May 15, 2018, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Hyatt, Francis, 71, Olympia, died Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at home. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.
Muggoch, Lee, 84, Oak Harbor, died Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at Providence Mother Joseph Care Center, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Olson, Donald Charles, 86, Shelton, died Sunday, May 6, 2018, at home. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.
Obituaries, XX
Comments