Deaths for May 26

Childress, Joseph Christian, 62, Tumwater, died Thursday, May 24, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Hall, Dorothy, 84, Tacoma, died Friday, May 25, 2018, at Tacoma Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
McLaughlin, Gertrude June, 84, Lacey, died Thursday, May 24, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Nelson, David Herman, 79, Shelton, died Thursday, May 24, 2018, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
