Deaths for June 8

Baybarz, Nadine Ruth, 84, Shelton, died Wednesday, June 6, 2018, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Bettis, Judith Marie, 72, Shelton, died Wednesday, June 6, 2018, at Providence Mother Joseph Care Center, Olympia. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Crismon, Scott Patrick, 51, Olympia, died Saturday, May 26, 2018, in Lacey. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Culpepper, Sandra Lynn, 60, Morton, died Friday, May 25, 2018, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Doyle, Susan, 71, Shelton, died Friday, June 1, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Gregor, Sherry Lynn, 55, Olympia, died Saturday, June 2, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Lewis, Deanna Colleen, 48, Olympia, died Monday, June 4, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Sellers, John, 80, Olympia, died Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Obituaries, XX
Comments