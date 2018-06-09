Deaths for June 9

Anderson, Virginia, 63, Lilliwaup, died Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Lilliwaup. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Haines, Jonathon Luke Russell, 32, Grapeview, died Saturday, June 2, 2018, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Hover, John Gilbert, 88, Lacey, died Thursday, June 7, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Howell, Wayne W., 85, Olympia, died Wednesday, June 6, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Meyers, David Francis, 58, Tenino, died Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Miller, Frances Laurene, 93, Olympia, died Wednesday, June 6, 2018, at The Firs, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Rayle, Larry Henry, 78, Olympia, died Thursday, June 7, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Scott, Anne Marie, 71, Shelton, died Wednesday, June 6, 2018, at Shelton Health and Rehabilitation Center, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Smith, Nolan William, 6 days, died Saturday, May 26, 2018, at Seattle Children’s Hospital. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Stehr, Audrey Louise, 88, Olympia, died Wednesday, June 6, 2018, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Wolf, Mark, 58, Yelm, died Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
