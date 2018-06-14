Deaths for June 14

Anderson, David William, 74, Olympia, died Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Auer, Father Benedict, 78, Lacey, died Friday, June 8, 2018, at Saint Martin’s Abbey, Lacey. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Baybarz, Nadine Ruth, 84, Shelton, died Wednesday, June 6, 2018, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Clark, Susan A., 70, Olympia, died Sunday, June 10, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Forrester, John, 50, Shelton, died Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Hammans, Timothy Lee, 61, Shelton, died Tuesday, May 15, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.
Kenealy, Edward Anthony, 88, Olympia, died Saturday, May 26, 2018, at The Sequoia Assisted Living Community, Olympia. Neptune Society, Tacoma, 253-476-2495.
Kullberg, Patricia Jean, 87, Rochester, died Thursday, June 7, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Landis, Virginia Marie, 89, Shelton, died Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at Fir Lane Health & Rehabilitation, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Ledesma-Guardado, Gabriel, 60, Lacey, died Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Lehew, Kenneth, 44, Tenino, died Monday, June 11, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Rath, William H., 69, Olympia, died Monday, June 11, 2018, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Umfress, Joseph Thomas, 70, Shelton, died Monday, June 11, 2018, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
