Deaths for June 14

June 14, 2018 03:25 AM

Anderson, David William, 74, Olympia, died Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Auer, Father Benedict, 78, Lacey, died Friday, June 8, 2018, at Saint Martin’s Abbey, Lacey. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.

Baybarz, Nadine Ruth, 84, Shelton, died Wednesday, June 6, 2018, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Clark, Susan A., 70, Olympia, died Sunday, June 10, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Forrester, John, 50, Shelton, died Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Hammans, Timothy Lee, 61, Shelton, died Tuesday, May 15, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.

Kenealy, Edward Anthony, 88, Olympia, died Saturday, May 26, 2018, at The Sequoia Assisted Living Community, Olympia. Neptune Society, Tacoma, 253-476-2495.

Kullberg, Patricia Jean, 87, Rochester, died Thursday, June 7, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.

Landis, Virginia Marie, 89, Shelton, died Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at Fir Lane Health & Rehabilitation, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Ledesma-Guardado, Gabriel, 60, Lacey, died Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.

Lehew, Kenneth, 44, Tenino, died Monday, June 11, 2018, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Rath, William H., 69, Olympia, died Monday, June 11, 2018, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Umfress, Joseph Thomas, 70, Shelton, died Monday, June 11, 2018, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

