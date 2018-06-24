Deaths for June 24

Evenson-Clark, Kristina, 29, Olympia, died Monday, June 18, 2018, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Lacey, 360-491-2222.
Goldsby, Tristan Larry Ralston, 20, Shelton, died Monday, June 18, 2018, in Shelton. Forest Funeral Home, Shelton, 360-427-8044.
Hart, Genevieve V., 80, Olympia, died Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Smith, Eddie P., 64, Olympia, died Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at home. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Lacey, 360-491-3000.
Szabo, Ivan, 87, Ocean Shores, died Thursday, June 21, 2018, at Grays Harbor Community Hospital, Aberdeen. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home & Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Obituaries, XX
Comments