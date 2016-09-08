Crews to begin repairing landslide-damaged road

Drivers can expect some temporary lane closures and traffic delays during the upcoming weeks when crews begin repairing damage from last fall’s landslide along Old Highway 99 Southeast near Tenino, Thurston County officials say.
Prospect Construction Inc. of Puyallup was awarded a contract of nearly $462,000 to repair damage from the slide, which occurred last November between Tenino and Waldrick Road Southeast. The total cost of the project will be about $545,000, and the repairs will be paid out of the county’s road fund, according to a fact sheet.
Work is scheduled to begin around mid-September, and should be finished by early November, officials say. A specific start date is not yet available because the timing depends on the contractor’s ability to procure some materials for the project, according to Brandon Hicks, a construction and engineering support manager with Thurston County Public Works.
“It may end up being closer to ‘late month’ by the time it all shakes out,” Hicks told The Olympian.
Crews plan to build a 165-foot-long “soldier pile wall,” which is similar to a large retaining wall, in the area, featuring 37-foot-long piles that will be driven 30 feet into the ground. They also will rebuild about 200 feet of cracked and slumped roadway, install new guardrail and make other repairs related to the slide, officials say.
“Installation of a wall and reconstruction of a damaged lane is necessary to help prevent future slides at the site,” county senior civil engineer Matt Unzelman said in the news release.
One lane is expected to remain closed throughout the project, and a temporary signal will be installed to alternate traffic in the area.
For more information on the project, go to: www.co.thurston.wa.us/publicworks/projects/77159.aspx.
