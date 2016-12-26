Traveling today? Leave early to avoid traffic and snow

You survived awkward family conversations, smiling at gifts you hoped never to receive, and possibly eating more than any human should.
Now, it’s time to head home — and fortunately, if you’re heading over the mountains Monday morning on Interstate 90 or state Route 410, your route looks pretty clear.
Later in the day, however, things could get trickier, according to the National Weather Service.
Conditions on some of the most heavily traveled passes over the Cascade Mountains were looking good Monday morning, without pileups of snow on the roadways.
But a winter storm warning said that by Monday night, several inches of snow could fall in the mountain passes, potentially causing traffic problems.
Through Snoqualmie Pass on Interstate 90, the roadway was bare and dry Monday morning, with ice in some places. No travel restrictions were in place as of about 8:30 a.m., according to the state Department of Transportation.
The same was true of state Route 410 from Crystal to Greenwater, the agency said.
But starting at about 6 p.m. Monday, the weather service advised drivers to watch for snow, warning that about two to four feet was expected to fall in the Cascades and one to two feet in the Olympic Mountains.
“Every pass over the Cascades will get snow,” said the winter storm warning, which is in effect from 4 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.
The weather service advised traveling during those times only in an emergency, warning that travel will be dangerous. Some highways may be closed temporarily or altogether during the storm, the agency said.
For those who must travel, the agency advises drivers to keep an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicles in case of an emergency.
Headed to the Mtns today? Roads look great! Both I-90 & SR410 bare and dry with ice in places. Be safe, watch your speed.
Significant weather impacts late today through Tuesday night. #wawx pic.twitter.com/DYnYWuu7PP— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 26, 2016
