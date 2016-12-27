Traffic

December 27, 2016 8:21 PM

Eastbound Interstate 90 reopens over Snoqualmie Pass

The Associated Press
NORTH BEND, Wash.

Transportation officials say Interstate 90 eastbound was closed over Snoqualmie Pass after multiple vehicle collisions and spinouts in snow and ice.

The Washington Department of Transportation said in a news release that the pass was closed near the summit at milepost 47 just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and reopened just after 8 p.m.

Trooper Rick Johnson tweeted that no injuries were reported but there were several collisions and jack-knifed semitrailers.

Snoqualmie Pass is about 50 miles east of Seattle.

