Snow, ice and now traffic backups? Utility repairs force I-5 lane and ramp closures

Puget Sound Energy and Potelco crews are scheduled to repair and replace power lines in the Olympia area that were damaged during the recent winter storm. Some of that work will result in Interstate 5 lane and ramp closures this week, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
The first closure began at 10 a.m. Tuesday when crews closed the right shoulder of the ramp from Henderson Boulevard/14th Avenue to southbound I-5 in Olympia. It’s scheduled to reopen on 10 a.m. Thursday.
Here are the other scheduled closures related to the repairs:
▪ From 7 p.m. Wednesday to noon Thursday, one lane of northbound I-5 near US Highway 101 in Tumwater will close, reducing northbound traffic to two lanes. The southbound 101 ramp to northbound I-5 in Olympia will be reduced to one lane.
▪ From 6 p.m. Wednesday to noon Thursday, the Deschutes Way on-ramp to northbound I-5 will be closed. Drivers will need to use alternative routes.
▪ From 11:59 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday, drivers using northbound and southbound I-5 and the southbound US 101 ramp to northbound I-5 will encounter multiple “rolling slowdowns” that will delay traffic up to 30 minutes with each occurrence.
