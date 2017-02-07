Snow, ice and now traffic backups? Utility repairs force I-5 lane and ramp closures

0:46 Sunday snow gives the South Sound a real taste of winter Pause

2:20 Juvenile case handling changes lead to lower detention population

2:46 Police use of deadly force discussion at Legislative Academy

1:21 Owls Swoop in for library visit

5:51 Outgoing First Thurston Bank CEO reflects on his career

0:49 Super Sledding at Jim Brown Park

2:32 Highlights: Skipper-Brown's double-double lifts Hawks to first-round bye

2:48 Jim Graham talks about his experiences with illegal shooting at Capitol Forest

2:19 3A South Sound Conference sub regional wrestling