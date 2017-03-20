Head-on semitruck collision closes SR 507 in Roy

State Route 507 is closed Monday morning in Roy because of a four-vehicle crash that included a head-on collision between two semitrucks, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The crash happened about 5:45 a.m. in the 25900 block of SR 507.
According to preliminary reports, a car was unsafely passing one of the semitrucks, which ended up causing the two semitrucks to collide, State Patrol spokesman Todd Bartolac said.
Nobody was seriously injured in the crash, Bartolac said.
The road is not expected to open until 8 a.m. or later.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
