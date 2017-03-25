One-minute delay is South Sound's traffic blood-boiler

A new rating of the headlights of more than 30 midsized car models gave only one model "good" rating: the top trim level Toyota Prius V, says The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. Cars were rated on a driver's ability to see down a dark road. About half of traffic deaths in 2015 happened at night or during dawn and dusk.
George Johnson, the new manager of the employee cafe at the Department of Ecology in Lacey, was hired to take over after the Thurston County Health Department found numerous violations in mid-February. A subsequent inspection in March found no violations.
Mindy Kaling and Sen. Cory Booker are having dinner together after what started as a diss about Booker and Newark, N.J. on Kaling's TV show 'The Mindy Project.' It ignited a Twitterstorm between the two (and the rest of the internet). But Booker isn't the only famous person that the show calls out in the episode.
State Police in Modena, Italy have arrested 10 people as part of 'Operation Wine and Cheese,' aimed at breaking up a ring of fine food thieves. Police said more than 16,000 bottles of wine worth $140,000 and 168 wheels of Parmesan worth $110,000 have been stolen since 2015.
Conducting a March 21 tour of their Nisqually facility Lakeside Industries' division manager Dean Smith says the company is very encouraged in securing an environmental review before the Thurston County Board of County Commissioners concerning their proposed asphalt plant.
Vietnam veteran Dan Kaiser is seeing parts of his rural Rochester property for the first time, thanks to his new fully-tracked, gasoline-powered wheelchair from the TracFab company. He took it out for a spin March 16.