On our third episode of Capitol Happy Hour, state Sen. Joe Fain, R-Auburn, explains what it means to be the Senate's majority floor leader, and why he thinks people in Washington state – especially new parents – need paid family leave. Also: Why Fain gave his colleagues sand that one time, and why he was once considered part of a Senate boy band. Plus, the best dipping sauces for tater tots. Filmed May 10, 2017 at Charlie's Bar and Grill in Olympia.