Evening rush-hour traffic on northbound Interstate 5 (left) rolls through Olympia as southbound traffic slows as vehicles (far right) from the Capitol Campus merge with downtown traffic, then merges again onto I-5, in April. Crews will begin paving 10 miles of I-5 in Thurston County beginning Monday, and lane and ramp closures are expected to last through the project.
Evening rush-hour traffic on northbound Interstate 5 (left) rolls through Olympia as southbound traffic slows as vehicles (far right) from the Capitol Campus merge with downtown traffic, then merges again onto I-5, in April. Crews will begin paving 10 miles of I-5 in Thurston County beginning Monday, and lane and ramp closures are expected to last through the project. Tony Overman Staff photographer
Evening rush-hour traffic on northbound Interstate 5 (left) rolls through Olympia as southbound traffic slows as vehicles (far right) from the Capitol Campus merge with downtown traffic, then merges again onto I-5, in April. Crews will begin paving 10 miles of I-5 in Thurston County beginning Monday, and lane and ramp closures are expected to last through the project. Tony Overman Staff photographer

Traffic

May 16, 2017 8:17 AM

Big paving project on I-5 begins Monday

By Lisa Pemberton

lpemberton@theolympian.com

The good news: 10 miles of Interstate 5 in Thurston County is getting some love from the state Department of Transportation.

The not-so-good-news: The $5.4 million paving project will involve a series of lane reductions and ramp closures.

Work begins Monday on the construction project which includes northbound I-5 between Maytown and Lacey, and southbound I-5 between Tumwater and Maytown, according to the state Department of Transportation. The contract was awarded to Tucci & Sons, Inc.

Most of the work will be done at night, and the number of lanes closed will vary.

Between 65,000 to 124,000 vehicles use I-5 in those areas each day.

“I-5 is a critical highway in Washington,” said Washington State Department of Transportation Project Engineer Dewayne Matlock. “This work to keep the pavement in good condition will ensure that I-5 stays functional and reliable for the thousands of drivers who use it each day.”

In addition, crews are scheduled to rebuild the northbound I-5 Pacific Avenue bridge approach slabs and repair expansion joints this summer. That work will require two weekends of daytime and nighttime lane restrictions on northbound I-5; those dates will be announced once they are scheduled, officials say.

Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Jackknifed semi blocks southbound I-5 in Olympia

Jackknifed semi blocks southbound I-5 in Olympia 0:43

Jackknifed semi blocks southbound I-5 in Olympia
One-minute delay is South Sound's traffic blood-boiler 1:34

One-minute delay is South Sound's traffic blood-boiler
How to Zipper Merge 1:18

How to Zipper Merge

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos