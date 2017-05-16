Big paving project on I-5 begins Monday

The good news: 10 miles of Interstate 5 in Thurston County is getting some love from the state Department of Transportation.
The not-so-good-news: The $5.4 million paving project will involve a series of lane reductions and ramp closures.
Work begins Monday on the construction project which includes northbound I-5 between Maytown and Lacey, and southbound I-5 between Tumwater and Maytown, according to the state Department of Transportation. The contract was awarded to Tucci & Sons, Inc.
Most of the work will be done at night, and the number of lanes closed will vary.
Between 65,000 to 124,000 vehicles use I-5 in those areas each day.
“I-5 is a critical highway in Washington,” said Washington State Department of Transportation Project Engineer Dewayne Matlock. “This work to keep the pavement in good condition will ensure that I-5 stays functional and reliable for the thousands of drivers who use it each day.”
In addition, crews are scheduled to rebuild the northbound I-5 Pacific Avenue bridge approach slabs and repair expansion joints this summer. That work will require two weekends of daytime and nighttime lane restrictions on northbound I-5; those dates will be announced once they are scheduled, officials say.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
