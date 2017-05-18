Depression causes WSDOT to close I-5 lanes

The state Department of Transportation has closed one lane of Interstate 5 in each direction in DuPont for emergency repairs Thursday afternoon.
The inside lanes going north and south near the DuPont/Steilacoom interchange at milepost 119 are closed to fill a depression that has formed in the highway median.
The lanes will remain closed until the repairs are completed late Thursday night.
What caused the depression to form is under investigation.
Updates can be found at twitter.com/wsdot_tacoma.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments