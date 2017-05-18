Traffic flows on Interstate 5 through DuPont in this undated file photo. One lane of I-5 in each direction has been closed in DuPont on Thursday night to address a depression forming in the freeway’s median, according to the state Department of Transportation.
May 18, 2017 5:41 PM

Depression causes WSDOT to close I-5 lanes

By Kenny Ocker

The state Department of Transportation has closed one lane of Interstate 5 in each direction in DuPont for emergency repairs Thursday afternoon.

The inside lanes going north and south near the DuPont/Steilacoom interchange at milepost 119 are closed to fill a depression that has formed in the highway median.

The lanes will remain closed until the repairs are completed late Thursday night.

What caused the depression to form is under investigation.

