Concrete mixer overturns. Blocking traffic on South Tacoma Way.

A concrete mixer truck overturned Thursday at the intersection of South Tacoma Way and Pacific Highway Southwest.
Crews are on the scene attempting to clean up wet concrete and fuel from the road and motorists are recommended to avoid the area for several hours, said Lakewood Police Department spokesman Lt. Chris Lawler. The driver was not injured, Lawler said.
The driver took a turn too fast and tipped when his load shifted, Lawler said.
Lakewood Police Department, West Pierce Fire & Rescue and the Washington State Patrol are on the scene. Miles Sand & Gravel has an employee at the scene.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
